Budget bill clears as Democrats seek to head off midterm losses

The House on Friday cleared a climate, health and tax package salvaging key parts of Democrats’ domestic agenda for President Joe Biden’s signature.

The vote was 220-207, with all Democrats and zero Republicans supporting the bill. That follows a 51-50 vote in the Senate Sunday on the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill, and the measure now heads to Biden’s desk with the support of every elected Democrat holding federal office.

That level of unanimity was unthinkable until late last month, when Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., struck a surprise deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer. After some final tweaks to appease the Senate's other centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., party leaders had all but secured a win that had proved elusive for the better part of a year.

Key provisions include a wide array of climate and energy spending programs and tax credits, corporate tax increases, money for the IRS to step up tax collection, prescription drug price negotiation and an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies.

Numerous priorities from the original House measure were dropped, including an expanded child tax credit, paid family and medical leave, universal pre-kindergarten, child care for kids under 6, higher education assistance, affordable housing, immigration relief and expansions of Medicaid and Medicare.