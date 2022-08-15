The death of Rep. Jackie Walorski earlier this month has set off a rushed contest for the Indiana Republican's House seat that has some of her family and friends concerned about how her legacy will be preserved.

Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, announced Monday that he would support Rudolph Yakym, a former finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaigns, in the Nov. 8 special election to fill the remainder of her term, which will be held simultaneously with the general election. Both races are rated Solid Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

“Rudy has spent years working in public service alongside my beloved wife and will fight for our district to protect our faith, families and communities,” Swihart said in a statement issued from Walorski’s campaign. “Rudy is a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda. He will fight to do the right thing, just as Jackie did every day of her career.”

Swihart’s endorsement came after days of consultations with members of Walorski’s inner circle who wanted to thwart the bids of a handful of well-known politicians with far-right views or past ethical scandals who had signaled interest in the seat, according to several Indiana GOP strategists.

Some of Walorski’s advisers had urged Swihart to run himself, but he declined. He issued a statement last week that he believed his wife would have wanted him to weigh in, but that he would wait after her funeral Friday.