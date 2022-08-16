Census missed housing units in rural, Native American areas

Corrected 6:20 p.m. | The 2020 census missed the most housing units on Native American reservations and in other rural areas, according to the latest Census Bureau report released Tuesday.

The Census Bureau missed more than one in 20 housing units on Native American reservations and about one in 25 housing units in the most rural areas of the country, the report states.

The report is the last in a series of agency estimates about the quality of the troubled 2020 count, which recorded historic misses of minority populations.

Experts have said census miscounts will impact the distribution of the more than $1.5 trillion federal funds annually based at least in part on census results. Overall, the census counted within 0.25 percent of the country’s estimated 331 million people.

Tuesday’s report analyzed census results based on the type of housing units counted and showed the census as largely accurate for owner-occupied housing as well as small multi-unit buildings.