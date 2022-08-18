He was Congress’ barber for 50 years. Now he’s hanging up his shears

When the pandemic forced a locked-down nation to rely on kitchen-scissor-wielding family members for grooming, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. got a call from Joe Quattrone.

“He heard I was at the Capitol, and he said, ‘Look, I’m going to come up and do your hair,’” the New Jersey Democrat said. “I thought he was joking.”

In those early days, lawmakers and their skeleton staff feverishly worked on pandemic relief packages as most stayed home. But not long after the call, Pascrell heard a knock on his office door.

On the other side was Quattrone, or “Joe Q,” as it says on his business card. He had a full set of barbering tools and was ready to give his longtime friend a trim.

Quattrone, 88, has been a presence on the House side of the Capitol for more than a half-century, but next Friday he will hang up his shears for good. He’s retiring and moving to North Carolina to be near family.