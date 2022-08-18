Forest Service to aid private owners on carbon markets, climate

The recently signed budget reconciliation law provides the Forest Service with $450 million to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by aiding private landowners with the costs of addressing climate change.

The funding includes $250 million for grants to reduce the upfront costs of entering private carbon and environmental markets for forest owners of 2,500 or fewer acres and underserved forest owners, which includes military veterans, beginning forest owners and minority landowners. A separate $150 million in competitive grants would go to forest owners classified as underserved to use for climate mitigation or forest resiliency, and another $50 million in competitive grants would go to states and other entities to pay for forestry practices based on the best science available.

The total $450 million in competitive grant money is a small share of the $5 billion the legislation appropriates for the Forest Service.

But small forest owners say it could make a difference.

Small forest owners told the Senate Agriculture Committee last year that they often can't afford the technical assistance or other costs associated with getting into environmental markets where they could generate more income by sequestering carbon in soil and trees to produce credits that are sold to businesses that use them to offset greenhouse gas emissions.