Judge orders DOJ to prepare Trump search documents for release

A Florida federal magistrate judge on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to propose redactions in preparation for the potential release of the justification for searching former President Donald Trump's private club, Mar-a-Lago, for classified documents earlier this month.

Following a hearing with media organizations seeking the information’s release, Judge Bruce Reinhart gave the Justice Department until Aug. 25 to propose redactions on the affidavit that justified the search. Last week, Reinhart’s court released documents showing the Justice Department is investigating Trump for potential violations of espionage, mishandling of classified information and destruction of government records.

“As I ruled from the bench at the conclusion of the hearing, I find that on the present record the government has not met its burden of showing that the entire affidavit should remain sealed,” Reinhart wrote in a brief order posted Thursday.

Several media outlets, including ABC, The Associated Press, CNN, Gannett and The New York Times, argued for the judge to order that the affidavit that justified the search be unsealed. That affidavit contains the sworn statements from investigators that Reinhart signed off on earlier this month to kick off the search.

The companies argued that in such a high-profile case, the public should have the ability to learn the justification for the search.