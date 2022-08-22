14 key races to watch in New York’s House primaries

New York voters head to the polls again Tuesday, just a few months after the state’s gubernatorial primary, to pick nominees for this fall’s congressional elections. At least one incumbent is set to lose, after the state lost a seat through reapportionment and the final map, drawn by a special master, pitted veteran Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Jerrold Nadler against each other.

Here’s a rundown of key races around the Empire State.

Special elections

19th District: The special election to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Democrat Antonio Delgado to become lieutenant governor is somewhat of a national bellwether, as Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan face off to complete the term. Outside cash has flowed in, including more than $1.2 million from the National Republican Congressional Committee to oppose Ryan and $515,000 spent by the allied Congressional Leadership Fund in support of Molinaro. VoteVets was the chief outside spending supporting Ryan, dropping $510,000. Molinaro and Ryan are both also on the ballot Tuesday, seeking nominations for full terms beginning January, but in different districts.

23rd District: Former Rep. Tom Reed’s decision to leave Congress earlier this year prompted a special election in the 23rd District to complete the term, but because of the redistricting process the winner may serve in Congress for only a few months. Republican Joe Sempolinski, the chair of the Steuben County Republican Committee, is seeking the unexpired term but is not running in the same-day Republican primary for a full term beginning in January. Sempolinski is facing Tioga County Democratic Committee Chair Max Della Pia, who is running for a full term as well.

Incumbents at risk

10th District: Rep. Mondaire Jones opted to run in this New York City district after fellow Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chose to run in the 17th District. But Jones didn’t deter others from getting in the race, which features a crowded Democratic primary. Among the other candidates running are Daniel Goldman, a former prosecutor who was counsel for House Democrats during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, City Council Member Carlina Rivera, state Rep. Yuh-Line Niou and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman. Jones and Niou have criticized Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, for spending so much of his own money on the race. Goldman’s Aug. 3 disclosure to the Federal Election Commission showed self-funding of nearly $2 million, and he added another $1 million on Aug. 10. Jones reported raising $3.6 million as of Aug. 3 and had $2 million on hand.