Democrats in free-for-all for open New York City seat

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Carlina Rivera rode the back of a flatbed truck as it cruised through the streets of the traditionally Puerto Rican neighborhood of Sunset Park in Brooklyn Sunday, music blaring, before stopping to greet churchgoers.

“You know, if you're not out or you're not talking to people to try to get as many people engaged as possible on Tuesday to really reflect what is a brand new district, and what could be their congressperson set for the next 10 years, then I think that you really don't understand how New York City politics works,” said Rivera, a Manhattan-based city council member.

Rivera is one of 13 candidates on the ballot in the free-for-all Democratic primary for New York’s new 10th District, which runs from lower Manhattan across the East River into Brooklyn. Most of the top candidates were running around Sunday, knocking on doors and shaking hands.

Canvassing with candidates and supporters, it becomes clear there are plenty of undecided voters, particularly among the district’s more liberal voters — and there are voters who don’t realize they have another primary on Tuesday, after state courts threw out the map drawn by the Democrat-controlled legislature and then split House primaries apart from contests held in June for Senate and governor.

“The first thing I ask people is are you ... a Democratic voter, and the second thing I ask is, are you aware that there is a Democratic primary — congressional — on Tuesday, and a lot of people know but a lot of people don't,” Cynthia Nixon, the actor who ran in the Democratic primary against then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2018, said in an interview Sunday.