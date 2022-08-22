For CDC, monkeypox prevention focus remains on vaccines

As the Biden administration scrambles to get a handle on the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak, its latest focus is getting vaccines to high-risk events, such as pride parades.

But there has been relatively little messaging on preventing the virus from spreading in the first place — and that's a mistake, public health experts say.

As it was with the HIV-AIDS crisis in the 1980s, men who have sex with men have borne the brunt of the early stages of the current outbreak. But while public health officials in the past have traditionally preached safer sex rather than abstinence, that message is less resonant in this crisis, where the disease spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, rather than through sexual contact.

Roughly 75 percent of monkeypox cases in the United States were among LGBTQ men who had multiple partners in the last few weeks before symptoms began, according to CDC data.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged LGBTQ men to limit their sexual partners during this outbreak, the preponderance of its public-facing messaging has focused on vaccine acquisitions and where to get the shots, not prevention.