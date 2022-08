Roll Call headed to Ohio this weekend to cover the Ryan vs. Vance U.S. Senate race and the Kaptur vs. Majewski House race in Ohio's 9th District.

Turning Point Action holds a joint rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Youngstown, Ohio on Friday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

J.D. Vance speaks during the Turning Point Action rally in Youngstown. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

J.D. Vance watches the intro video for Gov. Ron DeSantis after speaking at their Turning Point Action rally in Youngstown. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks with attendees at the African American Male Wellness Agency walk in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, speaks with attendees at the VFW Post 2529 Annual Corn Roast in Sandusky, Ohio on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican candidate for Congress J.R. Majewski, who is running against Rep. Marcy Kaptur, hands out hats to supporters at the VFW Post 2529 Annual Corn Roast. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, points at U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, during the UAW Local 12 union rally in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)