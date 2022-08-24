Democrat Pat Ryan wins closely watched New York special election

Democrat Pat Ryan narrowly won a special election Tuesday in New York’s 19th District, keeping a seat his party won by 12 points in 2020 from flipping to the GOP.

Ryan, the Ulster County executive, was leading Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, 52 percent to 48 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday. He will serve the remaining months of the term that former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado won by a margin of 55 to 43 percent in 2020. Delgado vacated the seat in May to become lieutenant governor under Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The National Republican Congressional Committee spent $1.2 million against Ryan, and the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC allied with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy added an additional $515,000 to boost Molinaro.

The Democrat told cheering supporters that initial polls showed him losing by 14 points, but he fought on because “the foundations of our democracy were and remain under direct threat.”