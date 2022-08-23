Who won the key races in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
Primaries and special elections will fill open seats and set battleground matchups for November
Voters in three states picked nominees and filled open seats Tuesday for House and Senate seats that will help decide which party controls the agenda in Congress starting next year. Here's some highlights of the contests.
This post will be updated.
Florida
Cherefilus-McCormick wins rematch: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a rematch with former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness to secure the Democratic nomination for a full term in the 20th District. Cherfilus-McCormick won an 11-candidate special primary in November, getting just five votes more than Holness for the nomination to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Alcee Hastings’ term. On Tuesday, she had 66 percent to Holness’ 29 percent in the three-candidate field when the AP called the race at 7:20 p.m. The nomination virtually assures victory in the seat; Chefilus-McCormick won the special election in January with 79 percent of the vote. In the campaign’s final days, both candidates were reaching into their own pockets for funding. Holness had raised and spent about $407,000 from January through Aug. 3, and loaned his campaign another $50,000 on Aug. 19. From January through Aug. 3, Cherfilus-McCormick reported spending more than $1 million, and wrote her campaign four checks between Aug. 15 and Monday totaling $103,000, Federal Election Commission disclosures show.
Bean takes nomination in 4th: State Sen. Aaron Bean captured the Republican nomination in the 4th District, which is an open seat because GOP incumbent John Rutherford is running in the 5th District. Bean had 70 percent to businessman and Navy veteran Erick Aguilar's 24 percent in the three-candidate field when The AP called the race at 7:15 p.m. Outside groups, including one backed by executives in the cryptocurrency industry, spent at least $1.2 million backing Bean. The race in November is rated Solid Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.
Demings, Crist coast to nominations: Reps. Val Demings and Charlie Crist were declared winners of the Democratic nominations for Senate and governor by the AP after the final poll closure in Florida at 8 p.m. With an estimated 80 percent of the vote counted, Demings had 85 percent and Crist 60 percent in primaries against three challengers. Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis were unopposed in the primary.
Trump-supported Luna wins in 13th: Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, who came within 6 points in 2020 of ousting Crist, won the Republican primary for the seat Crist is leaving open by running for governor this year. Luna, who was endorsed in September by Trump, had 44 to former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett’s 39 and conservative commentator Amanda Makki’s 17 percent in the five-candidate field when the AP called the race at 8:26 p.m. Luna outdid Hayslett in fundraising, $2 million to $1.6 million. Outside groups spent more than $5.6 million on the race, with about $3.2 million helping Luna and nearly $2.5 million helping Hayslett. Trump would have won the St. Petersburg-area district in its new configuration by nearly 7 points. Eric Lynn, who worked as an adviser to the secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama, was unopposed in the Democratic primary. The race in November is rated Likely Republican by Inside Elections.
Outspent, Webster prevails: Outspent by activist challenger Laura Loomer, Rep. Daniel Webster won a close Republican primary in the 11th District. Loomer, who had then-President Donald Trump’s support for a 2020 challenge to Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in the 18th District, had spent $682,000 to Webster’s $428,000 through Aug. 3. But Webster had 51 percent to Loomer’s 45 percent in the three-candidate field when the AP called the race at 8:23 p.m. Loomer also had support from the American Liberty Fund, which says on its website it backs candidates who will disrupt Congress. Webster is seeking his seventh term and will face Shante Munns, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Inside Elections rates the race Solid Republican.
Moskowitz will vie to succeed Deutch: Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz won the 23rd District Democratic primary and is favored to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch, who is resigning to lead the American Jewish Committee. Moskowitz had 62 percent to Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorenson’s 21 percent in the six-candidate field when the AP called the race at 8:14 p.m.
Gaetz gets another nomination: After spending more than $6.5 million, Rep. Matt Gaetz defeated two challengers for the Republican nomination in a Pensacola-area 1st District that in its current configuration would have backed President Donald Trump by 32 points in 2020. Gaetz had 68 percent to 26 percent for former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo when the AP called the race at 8:32 p.m. Lombardo put $740,000 of his own money into the race, and aired ads focusing on Gaetz being under investigation for possible sex trafficking. Inside Elections rates the November race Solid Republican.
Lee wins GOP line in 15th: Former state Secretary of State Laurel Lee won the Republican nomination for the 15th District seat Rep. Scott Franklin is leaving to run in the 18th. Lee had 42 percent of the vote in the five-candidate race, followed by state Sen. Kelli Stargel’s 28 percent and state Rep. Jackie Toledo’s 12 percent, when the AP called the race at 8:31 p.m. Five Democrats were also vying for their party’s nomination. Inside Elections rates the November race Likely Republican.
7th District race won by Mills: Businessman and Army veteran Cory Mills won the GOP nomination in the 7th District in the northern Orlando suburbs. Mills had 38 percent to state Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s 24 percent and pastor and former Navy SEAL Brady Duke’s 16 percent in the eight-candidate field when the AP called the race at 8:38 p.m. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy opted to retire and the seat as redrawn would have been lost by President Joe Biden by about 6 points. Mills and Duke were both part of the NRCC’s “On the Radar” program. Sabatini was the target of the most opposition spending by an outside group, American Liberty Action PAC, that has not yet disclosed its donors. Mills will face Democrat Karen Green in a November race Likely Republican by Inside Elections.
Frost wins crowded Democratic race in 10th: Activist Maxwell Frost won the crowded Democratic primary for the 10th District seat around Orlando that was opened up by Demings’ run for Senate. President Joe Biden would have beaten Trump by nearly 32 points in the district’s new configuration, and the race in November is rated Solid Democratic. Frost had 34 percent of the vote in the 10-candidate race, followed by state Sen. Randolph Bracy’s 25 percent, when the AP called the race at 9 p.m. Former Reps. Alan Grayson and Corrine Brown ran third and fourth. Republican Calvin Wimbish won the Republican nomination.
Oklahoma
Mullin nominated to succeed Inhofe: Rep. Markwayne Mullin won a runoff for the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Sen. James M. Inhofe. Mullin had 64 percent to 36 percent for former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, who ran in a special GOP primary for the state’s other Senate seat in 2014. The AP called the race at 7:35 p.m. Central time. Mullin will face former Rep. Kendra Horn, who was unopposed. The race in November is rated Solid Republican.
Breechen wins GOP House runoff: Former state Sen. Josh Breechen won the runoff for the Republican nomination for the 2nd District seat Mullin is vacating. Brecheen had 52 percent to state Rep. Avery Frix’s 48 percent at 8:53 p.m. Central time when the AP called the race. Frix had finished first in the June primary that featured 14 candidates, but he had less than 15 percent. Inside Elections rates the November race Solid Republican.
New York
Nadler wins 12th District: Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler easily beat Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, as well as attorney Suraj Patel, in Democratic primary for this Manhattan district. Nadler had 57 percent of the vote when the AP called the race at 9:38 p.m. Maloney had 24 percent and Patel, who challenged Maloney in the 2020 primary, had 19 percent. Maloney discussed her accomplishments, and what she'd still like to see done, in a news conference over the weekend.
The other Maloney wins: DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney won the 17th District Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who opted to challenge him after Maloney’s decision to run here led to Rep. Mondaire Jones running in a new Brooklyn-Manhattan 10th District. Maloney had 67 percent of the vote when the AP called the race at 9:50 p.m, while Biaggi had 33 percent. Maloney will face Republican Michael Lawler, who won his primary with 76 percent of the vote, in November. Inside Elections rates the race as Likely Democratic.