Who won the key races in Florida, New York and Oklahoma

Voters in three states picked nominees and filled open seats Tuesday for House and Senate seats that will help decide which party controls the agenda in Congress starting next year. Here's some highlights of the contests.

Florida

Cherefilus-McCormick wins rematch: Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a rematch with former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness to secure the Democratic nomination for a full term in the 20th District. Cherfilus-McCormick won an 11-candidate special primary in November, getting just five votes more than Holness for the nomination to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Alcee Hastings’ term. On Tuesday, she had 66 percent to Holness’ 29 percent in the three-candidate field when the AP called the race at 7:20 p.m. The nomination virtually assures victory in the seat; Chefilus-McCormick won the special election in January with 79 percent of the vote. In the campaign’s final days, both candidates were reaching into their own pockets for funding. Holness had raised and spent about $407,000 from January through Aug. 3, and loaned his campaign another $50,000 on Aug. 19. From January through Aug. 3, Cherfilus-McCormick reported spending more than $1 million, and wrote her campaign four checks between Aug. 15 and Monday totaling $103,000, Federal Election Commission disclosures show.

Bean takes nomination in 4th: State Sen. Aaron Bean captured the Republican nomination in the 4th District, which is an open seat because GOP incumbent John Rutherford is running in the 5th District. Bean had 70 percent to businessman and Navy veteran Erick Aguilar's 24 percent in the three-candidate field when The AP called the race at 7:15 p.m. Outside groups, including one backed by executives in the cryptocurrency industry, spent at least $1.2 million backing Bean. The race in November is rated Solid Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

Demings, Crist coast to nominations: Reps. Val Demings and Charlie Crist were declared winners of the Democratic nominations for Senate and governor by the AP after the final poll closure in Florida at 8 p.m. With an estimated 80 percent of the vote counted, Demings had 85 percent and Crist 60 percent in primaries against three challengers. Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis were unopposed in the primary.