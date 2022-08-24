White House moves to cancel up to $20K student debt per borrower

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for federal borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year.

The long-anticipated announcement, which President Joe Biden is expected to give remarks on later Wednesday, comes one week before the pandemic pause on student loan payments is scheduled to end. Biden is extending that pause through the end of the year, which will help all borrowers, not just those eligible for the debt forgiveness, but the administration is warning this is the final extension and borrowers should plan to resume payments in January.

The debt forgiveness is capped at $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for the other 40 percent of federal borrowers. To qualify, individuals must have earned less than $125,000 and households less than $250,000 in either the 2020 or 2021 tax years, according to senior administration officials who described the details of the plan in a background call with reporters.

The relief is estimated to benefit 43 million federal student loan borrowers, 20 million of whom will have their debt completely canceled, the officials said. Current college students are eligible for the relief, with dependents’ eligibility based on their parents’ income.

One of the administration’s goals with the debt forgiveness is to help narrow the racial wealth gap. The typical Black borrower will see their loan balance cut in half, with one out of every four Black borrowers seeing their debt canceled in full, the officials said.