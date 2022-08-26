Immigrant advocates pan scope of eligibility for new ‘Dreamers’ rule

Immigrant advocates criticized the Biden administration’s new rule to fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which aims to preserve the embattled program amid legal challenges but does not expand eligibility to younger immigrants.

During a press call Thursday, advocates from immigrant groups condemned the administration’s decision to leave in place eligibility requirements laid out in the original 2012 Homeland Security Department memo creating the program. DACA protects more than 600,000 so-called Dreamers from deportation and allows them to live and work legally in the U.S.

But the rule requires DACA applicants to have arrived in the U.S. before June 2007 to qualify, which bars young immigrants who arrived in the past 15 years. Applicants also must have been younger than 16 when they entered.

According to a report published in May by the advocacy group FWD.us, most of the 100,000 undocumented high school students who graduated this year are ineligible.

“Yesterday's rule essentially takes the DACA program from 2012 and turns it into a fossil,” said Karen Tumlin, founder and director of the Justice Action Center. “That is because the rule essentially codified the 2012 memo without expanding dates for eligibility, even though we are rapidly approaching the moment by which no new applicant could apply.”