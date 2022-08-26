Sen. Lindsey Graham lawsuit could clarify lawmaker protections

Sen. Lindsey Graham leaned on a constitutional protection for sitting members of Congress in an effort to keep from testifying before a Georgia grand jury, but legal experts say it’s not clear whether the argument ultimately will work for the South Carolina Republican.

The provision, the Speech or Debate Clause, allows members of Congress to avoid testifying in court about their official actions, among other protections meant to maintain the independence of the legislative branch.

But courts have ruled that the clause has its limits, legal experts said, and that means that Graham’s argument in the case could be a close call.

“I think he will lose, but it is drawing the courts into this muddied area that the Speech or Debate Clause is meant to keep out of the courts,” Josh Chafetz a professor at Georgetown University Law Center who focuses on Congress, said. “I would still think there might be ways in which that would fall in the Speech or Debate Clause.”

Chafetz and others said there’s no previous case quite like Graham’s, meaning the outcome of his case could shape how and when members of Congress go into the courts to try to enforce the clause.