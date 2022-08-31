As Biden prepares speech focused on democracy, Trump search holds center stage

President Joe Biden's prime-time televised speech Thursday outside Independence Hall will try to put the country's focus on defending democracy, as the actions of his predecessor are once again taking center stage.

"He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack and how we will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One on Tuesday about the planned remarks Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The speech will follow remarks Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and come ahead of a Labor Day trip to Pittsburgh, marking three trips by Biden in less than a week to the Keystone State, which was vital to his presidential victory in 2020 and is a key Senate battleground in the November midterm elections.

But whether Biden would like it or not, much of the attention when it comes to democratic institutions and national security will remain focused on the actions of former President Donald Trump, especially after Justice Department court filings in South Florida late Tuesday night included a photograph of materials clearly marked classified that were uncovered by the FBI during the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

Justice Department filings Tuesday night included this photo of materials marked classified that were uncovered by the FBI during the search of Mar-a-Lago. (Courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The documents were not turned over in compliance with a grand jury subpoena out of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., according to the Justice Department filing, which was in response to a request from Trump's legal team for a federal judge in South Florida to appoint a special master to review documents removed by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.