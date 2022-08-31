Peltola wins Alaska special election to fill Young’s House seat

Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola is heading to Congress after winning a special, ranked choice election to finish the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term, beating two Republicans and a collection of write-in candidates.

In the final balloting, Peltola had 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent for Republican Sarah Palin, the state’s former governor and a controversial candidate who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Peltola, a former member of the state House and interim executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, won the most votes in the initial count, as Republicans Palin and Nick Begich III split their party’s voters. She will be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.

As Wednesday began, Peltola had nearly 75,000 votes, or nearly 40 percent, followed by Palin with more than 58,000, or 31 percent; and Begich, another Republican, with more than 52,000, or 28 percent. Another 3,000, or less than 2 percent, went for write-in candidates.

Since Peltola did not win a majority in the first balloting, the state moved to its new ranked choice system, throwing out the write-ins and third-place finisher Begich. Those voters’ second choices were then apportioned between Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, and Peltola.