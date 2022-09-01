CFTC examining whether to allow bets on party control of Congress

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to decide by October whether to allow Kalshi LLC to offer the public a way to wager on which party will control the House and Senate.

Kalshi is proposing to offer event contracts that allow participants to put up money on the question of which party will control the House or Senate. The event contracts will have a price of between 1 cent and 99 cents, with the amount determined by market interest.

The CFTC maintains it has jurisdiction over prediction wagers in the U.S. because they are binary options, which either provide or do not provide a set payout.

In July, Kalshi asked the CFTC to evaluate its proposal.

The agency is asking the public to comment on the company's proposal and outlined a number of specific questions. It wants to hear if the contracts would be gambling, and whether the CFTC should allow activity similar to that currently done by casinos.