Biden defends Trump ‘threat’ speech, but says not all supporters of former president fit that bill

ANALYSIS — Senior White House officials on Friday defended President Joe Biden’s prime-time speech Thursday in Philadelphia in which he forcefully called Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement a “threat” to the country.

The president used Independence Hall as the backdrop for a major address in which he delivered the warning, after his aides had said the speech was not about the legally embattled 45th president. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” Biden said Thursday.

A day later, he offered a clarification about those who still support his predecessor — but he did not back down from the alarms he sounded.

“I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” he told reporters after an economic event Friday. “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which we rule and count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

That came a day after Biden, speaking passionately and shaking balled fists over the familiar blue presidential lectern affixed with the seal of his office, said, “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.” He also noted some “mainstream Republicans” who are not backers of Trump’s “extreme ideology.”