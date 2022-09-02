Biden, Harris prepare for traditional Labor Day events

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to events championing unionized labor at an inflection point for the movement, with workers in new industries and geographies seeking to organize.

Biden, who will be making his third stop in Pennsylvania in a week, will first travel to Milwaukee on Monday for the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's annual Laborfest. He will then travel to Pittsburgh, home to a premier Labor Day parade, which is being held for the first time in three years.

Both states with presidential visits on the Labor Day schedule feature must-watch Senate races, with Wisconsin Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a race that's rated Tilt Republican by Inside Elections, while Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman faces Republican Mehmet Oz in the open-seat race in Pennsylvania, which is rated a Toss-up.

The Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council says that in addition to Biden, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler were scheduled to attend events in Pittsburgh.

“We’re so excited to welcome @POTUS to celebrate Labor Day with us. The fact that so many national & int’l leaders choose to come here, year after year, is a testament to the working men and women of organized labor in western PA," Darrin Kelly, the president of the local council, said in a statement shared on Twitter.