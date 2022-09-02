White House $47B supplemental request seeks COVID, Ukraine funding

The Biden administration is seeking tens of billions of dollars in emergency funds as part of the upcoming short-term spending bill lawmakers will take up this month, ranging from more military aid to Ukraine to heating and cooling assistance for low-income households.

Administration officials laid out the new requests, totaling $47.1 billion, on Friday ahead of the long Labor Day weekend. Congress reconvenes next week to start working on stopgap funding legislation on which President Joe Biden's signature is required before Oct. 1 in order to avert a partial government shutdown.

The largest individual piece of the White House proposal seeks $22.4 billion to cover ongoing needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a blog post that additional funds are needed to restart a suspended program that sent free at-home testing kits to U.S. households and help prepare for a "potential fall surge." Of the COVID-19 request, $18.4 billion would go to the Department of Health and Human Services and $4 billion would support global efforts to contain and treat the pandemic.

Republicans have blocked additional supplemental funds for COVID-19 response efforts, including a $10 billion installment earlier this year, arguing unspent pandemic aid should be repurposed instead. The administration ended up taking the $10 billion from other pots of money.