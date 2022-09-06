Privacy advocates demand rules for mobile providers on data use

Privacy advocates are demanding standards for mobile service providers' handling of sensitive customer information, especially location data, after a Federal Communications Commission inquiry into the top 15 carriers revealed huge variations within the industry's data retention and consumer privacy protocols.

T-Mobile USA Inc. stores customer data, including location information, for up to 24 months, it told the regulator. AT&T Mobility, including its subsidiary Cricket Wireless, stores locations and most other user data for 13 months, but it stores some call records for up to five years, it reported.

Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest carrier, stores users' personal data, including locations, for one year, although it said its on-board vehicle diagnostic application stores it for up to five years. Mint Mobile LLC, the prepaid budget virtual mobile provider, stores data, including location information, for up to 18 months, it said.

Not all carriers sell location data to third party marketing firms, but those that do outlined unique processes that consumers have to navigate to opt out of authorizing their data to be sold, sometimes with different rules applying to call record details and location data.

The carriers’ responses were “all over the map,” according to Harold Feld, senior vice president at Public Knowledge, a Washington public interest group focused on digital privacy.