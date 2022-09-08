Biden administration finalizes end of Trump-era ‘public charge’ rule

The Biden administration released its finalized immigration policy Thursday on the so-called “public charge” criteria for green card applicants, part of a years-long legal battle to undo efforts in the prior administration to limit eligibility for permanent residency.

Under the new 455-page rule, set to take effect Dec. 23, green card applicants will not be penalized for their usage of non-cash public assistance programs, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid or housing benefits.

Instead, immigration officers will look at “the receipt of public cash assistance for income maintenance or long-term institutionalization at government expense” to evaluate if any individual is likely to become a “public charge” who is ineligible to become a permanent resident, according to the rule.

“Consistent with America’s bedrock values, we will not penalize individuals for choosing to access the health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news release.

The policy marks the latest effort by the Biden administration to undo the Trump administration's immigration agenda. The Biden administration has also sought to unwind various Trump-era asylum restrictions and to streamline visa processing.