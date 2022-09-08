Interior Department renaming sites containing Native slur

Nearly 650 geographic features will be renamed to remove a slur after the Board on Geographic Names voted on final replacements, the Interior Department announced on Thursday.

The valleys, streams, reservoirs and other geographic features will receive new names, effective immediately, that do not contain the word "squaw," which the Interior Department said “has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.”

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

The word that has been removed from the geographic features comes from an Algonquian word for a young woman, and while the original word was not offensive, its meaning and intent shifted over time. Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, signed a secretarial order last November to establish a Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force.

Native American leaders have pushed for the change for decades and the movement has gained steam in recent years. While still a member of the House for New Mexico, Haaland introduced legislation to require the federal government to address these site names.