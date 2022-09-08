More board seat battles expected as universal proxy card mandate takes effect

Universal proxy cards, mandated this month for use for the first time in U.S. corporate board elections, are promising to spice up elections for contested director seats.

Gone are the blue and gold cards shareholders used for decades to vote for a single slate of board directors. As the Securities and Exchange Commission implements 2021 amendments to open up investor choice, public companies will have to use the new style of proxy card that allows investors to mix and match their votes instead of picking an entire slate backed either by company management or an activist.

With the change, the SEC’s Democratic majority is aiming to embolden stakeholder capitalism, according to Michael R. Levin, an activist investor who is also board chair for Comarco Inc. and a director for AG&E Holdings Inc.

Shareholders will be able to calibrate their sentiments more precisely and vote for as much or as little change as they want, Levin said. Activist investors will benefit as shareholders gain new flexibility in changing a company’s business strategy by ushering in independent candidates.

Companies’ exposure to activist campaigns focused on environmental, social and governance issues and proxy fights is expected to rise, offering an easier path for investors like Engine No. 1, which got three of its candidates elected at Exxon Mobil Corp. last year by securing backing from major investors such as BlackRock Inc.