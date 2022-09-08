‘There needs to be a voice’ for Haitian Americans, says Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick

After a razor-thin primary win by less than 10 votes last year, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was relieved when she comfortably cruised to victory this August in her primary rematch.

But before she started winning, Cherfilus-McCormick had to learn from her losses — like the times she lost to Rep. Alcee Hastings in 2018 and 2020.

“The truth is no one had won in my district, outside of Alcee Hastings, in 30 years,” she said of her fellow Florida Democrat. “People knew my story because they saw me running for so long. They saw me evolve.”

When Hastings died, she came to Congress in a special election to fill the seat. She kept telling her story — including feeling like her “life was over” when she became a single mom, only to find it was a new beginning.

“Pretending to be perfect, or pretending to know it all, doesn’t motivate or change anything,” she said.