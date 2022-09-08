US pledges more aid to Ukraine, others facing Russian threat

Biden administration officials announced on Thursday billions of dollars in new weapons aimed at both helping Ukraine fight off Russia and assisting other Eastern European nations that may one day have to do the same.

The decisions were announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Ukraine’s capital, and by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who were in Germany attending a meeting of the so-called contact group of nations backing Ukraine’s war effort.

The officials described some $2.8 billion in U.S. weapons transfers to Eastern Europe, comprising $2.2 billion in authority to sell new U.S. weapons to 19 allies and partners facing down Russian threats as well as $675 million in drawdowns of arms from U.S. stockpiles specifically for Ukraine.

“We will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Blinken said in a statement.

Austin, meanwhile, announced plans for a meeting in the coming weeks of Western armaments directors to focus on ways to streamline weapons acquisitions, iron out supply chain glitches and ensure that equipment of different nations can operate in an integrated way on the battlefield.