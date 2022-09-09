ANALYSIS — Political partisanship and post-presidential legal maneuvering have become, in 2022, as American as tackle football — and just as unpredictable.

In fact, watch both long enough and some of the top teams in the land and our elected representatives start to resemble one another.

Take the Louisiana State University Tigers. Not that long ago, on a Friday in 2020, the “Bayou Bengals” took their national championship trophy to the White House, where President Donald Trump feted them. Now? New head coach Brian Kelly finds himself in a real mess, despite offseason hype that the longtime Notre Dame skipper already was making a difference in Baton Rouge.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the National Republican Senatorial Committee chair, was getting his own national hype just a few months ago. The last incarnation of these power rankings put him at fifth. The weeks since have brought an LSU-like spiral. Senate Democrats have flipped generic midterm ballots and now are seen as likely to keep the chamber as Republicans are to take it away.

Scott, before the August recess, acknowledged to this columnist that the NRSC needs to raise more money. It had only $23 million on hand at the end of July, compared with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s $54 million.