Power Rankings: Rick Scott, McConnell soar as Democrats look for a win at start of hectic June

(2) The Roe Five: Their bombshell was leaked. But expect a second explosion as soon as that Supreme Court decision terminating Roe is officially announced. If the five conservative justices — Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is expected to side with the three liberal jurists — follow through and end Roe, they will hand McConnell and Trump, architects of this high court, a huge collective victory. It will, in conservatives’ minds, justify McConnell blocking then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick B. Garland because 2016 was an election year, then fast-tracking Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett because 2020 was an election year.

(3) Senate Republicans: They have held the line against several top priorities of Biden and congressional Democrats behind McConnell. This group has avoided the kind of in-fighting that has, at times, struck the other three party caucuses this year. In a different era, votes or threats against bills that would help ease baby formula shortages and prevent some pandemic-hit restaurants from going under might have been a difficult choice for Republicans. Not these days, when keeping true to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” philosophy is what matters most. It’s all about owning the libs — and Senate Republicans have a monopoly on that.

But they might soon find themselves in the majority, albeit likely short of the 60 votes needed to pass legislation — and a Democratic president with a veto pen. Infighting could soon find the Senate GOP. There could be plenty to fight about, including the fate of the filibuster, especially if a Republican occupies the White House in January 2025. The midterms are seemingly theirs to lose, and they’ve got lots of cash in the bank. But will moderate voters punish them in November for a, so far, refusal to join Democrats on any serious legislation that might curb mass shootings? And what might the electoral effect be in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s term?

Best of the rest

(4) Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer: The majority leader is playing a very tough hand. He is putting House-passed bills on the floor in a midterm election year and forcing Republicans to vote “no” — again and again. Put simply: What else could he do to give his vulnerable members something to use to attack Senate Republicans? Last month, while announcing the chamber would hold a procedural vote on a House-passed bill to combat domestic terrorism, the Democratic leader acknowledged that he had set up the vote as a “test” for Senate Republicans to “help silence the voices of white supremacy” and “reject the views of MAGA Republicans.” What’s more, Schumer has amped up his attacks on Republicans of late. He has dubbed the MAGA wing of the GOP “radical” and “idiots.” The super PAC aligned with the New York Democrat, Senate Majority PAC, had $43.7 million on hand on April 30.

(5) Sen. Rick Scott: The former Florida governor is, as they say, having a moment. As head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, his caucus’s campaign arm, Scott has overseen an operation that had $45.1 million on hand at the end of April. The NRSC boasted at that time that the amount was “the highest cash on hand in the history of either the NRSC or the DSCC.” And while the DSCC recently told Roll Call it was poised to report even more, $45.9 million, Scott has used his leadership post to elevate himself. His economic plan might have the support of nary another Senate Republican, but it vaulted Scott into a feud with Biden. Of note: Scott was recently in New Hampshire, a key early primary state to headline the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.