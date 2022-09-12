Beating Manchin to punch, Capito unveils permitting bill

States would be free to develop energy resources on federal lands within their borders, a series of Trump-era regulations would be set into law and a West Virginia pipeline would be approved under a Republican permitting bill that adds a wrinkle to Democrats' internal squabble over the same issues.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the top GOP member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released the bill Monday, inching out her home-state peer Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., who is expected to unveil a separate permitting proposal any day.

Capito said her bill, which has 38 other Republican co-sponsors, would “provide regulatory certainty to states, expedite permitting and review processes, codify substantive environmental regulatory reforms, and expedite permitting of the critically important Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

Though the text is not yet public, Manchin’s bill, which has drawn significant blowback from House Democrats, would also approve the pipeline, now under construction, to carry natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia.

With a potential government shutdown looming at the end of the month, Manchin's permitting proposal has emerged as a potential stumbling block if it is included in any end-of-fiscal-year spending bills or other must-pass legislation.