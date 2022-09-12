Senators’ legislation seeks to avert freight rail stoppage

Sens. Richard M. Burr and Roger Wicker introduced a joint resolution Monday that would require unions and freight railroads to accept the recommendations of a presidential emergency board to avert a strike or lockout that could come as early as Friday.

The joint resolution by Burr, R-N.C., and Wicker, R-Miss., is a sign of Washington’s increasing nervousness about the disruption of a strike or lockout. Wicker and Burr said a shutdown would cost $2 billion a day in lost output.

With the economy still facing inflation running close to a 40-year high, a shutdown of freight rail would also complicate supply chain problems that arose in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Two House subcommittees are scheduled to meet Thursday to take stock of the freight rail system.

Amtrak said Monday it is canceling three Tuesday departures of long-distance routes because they use freight companies' tracks, maintenance and dispatchers. "The shutdown could have an impact on all Long Distance and most of our State-Supported routes as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads," Amtrak said in a tweet.

Wicker, the ranking member on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Burr, the ranking member on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, raised concerns in July about the economic effects a rail strike could have on the U.S.