Regulatory oversight nominee made a career studying regulation

​President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the White House’s regulatory office possesses a background in environmental law, has written extensively on federal regulations and has drawn support from peers who served under Democratic and Republican administrations.

Richard Revesz, a former dean of New York University’s law school known as Ricky, may also play a prominent role in shepherding the Biden administration’s policy agenda into force if Republicans take control of one or both chambers of Congress in January.

Biden nominated Revesz on on Aug. 2 to be administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, or OIRA, part of the White House’s budget office, moving to fill a post that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for about two years.

“It’s a job for someone who’s kind of a wonk and is not terribly partisan. In general, that has been the case,” Susan Dudley, director of the George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center, said in an interview. “I think Ricky is a fine choice.”

If he gets through the Senate, Revesz will helm an office of about 45 staffers that charts much of the White House’s regulatory goals and each year reviews hundreds of federal regulations when they are proposed and in their final versions.