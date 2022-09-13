Democrats celebrate law aimed at combating inflation amid focus on abortion

It was choose-your-midterm-adventure day on Tuesday at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden gathered with scores of Democratic members of Congress and thousands of invited advocates to tout the sweeping environment, health and tax law that is intended to help bring down costs and mitigate the effects of inflation. Hours earlier, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., put the focus on abortion policy by formally unveiling an updated proposal that would restrict access to abortion after 15 weeks.

“This couldn’t have happened without every single one of you, and that’s in the literal sense in the Senate, every single one was required because the other team didn’t want to play,” Biden said on the South Lawn. The president called the law "the single most important legislation passed in the Congress to combat inflation, and one of the most significant laws in our nation’s history, in my view.”

“With this law, the American people won and special interests lost,” Biden said, emphasizing the pharmaceutical industry's opposition to Medicare negotiating some drug prices, and global companies' opposition to corporate tax changes.

The celebration at the White House for the party-line enactment of the legislation, which Biden noted he signed four weeks ago to the day, began with a musical performance by James Taylor. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California also spoke before the president.