They tried to modernize Congress. Now time is running out

They are the oddballs and the true believers on Capitol Hill, the ones who think civility is possible in these uncivil times.

For four years, they have worked to “fix Congress” — and tried to live by their own advice. It came close to falling apart.

Cool reflection seemed out of the question last year after Jan. 6, when Republicans challenged the outcome of the presidential election. It was hard enough to keep lawmakers from brawling in the hallways, let alone convince them that what the institution really needs is just some tender loving care.

For members of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, it was a test of faith. Some approached Chairman Derek Kilmer to share their doubts.

But Kilmer had a plan — when members of both parties arrived at their committee retreat, an outside facilitator was waiting.