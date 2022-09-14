Bipartisan House bill aims to overhaul electoral count

Corrected 6:30 p.m. | Members of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus introduced a House companion bill on Wednesday to bipartisan Senate legislation that clarifies the presidential transition and overhauls a 135-year-old election law.

Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., announced the bill in a joint news release.

“Americans want certainty in elections, not vested parties’ interpretations of laws from the 1800s,” Upton said. “This bill provides the clarity voters need, to know their vote for president matters.”

Though there is bipartisan support in both chambers for the legislation, there is no guarantee Congress will act as the clock runs down to the midterm elections where party control could change. Lawmakers have urged quick passage, warning that even if the bill isn’t perfect, taking action would be better than doing nothing after President Donald Trump and his supporters sought to exploit the rules in 2020.

Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, helped shepherd the legislation through months of deliberations to get to a final package in July. They celebrated Upton and Gottheimer’s companion bill Wednesday in a joint statement.