New Hampshire races to pick Hassan, Pappas opponents too close to call
Bolduc, Burns — who both got late help from Democrats — hold leads
A Republican who was opposed by a super PAC tied to House GOP leadership won a New Hampshire primary, and Democrats picked a nominee for an open Rhode Island seat Tuesday. But New Hampshire’s marquee Senate race and another potentially competitive House race remained uncalled early Wednesday.
New Hampshire’s 1st District primary to pick a challenger to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas was won by 25-year-old Republican Karoline Leavitt, who previously worked in the White House under President Donald Trump. She defeated 2020 nominee Matt Mowers, who also worked in the Trump administration and had gotten outside spending help from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Leavitt was about 9 percentage points ahead of Mowers at 3:45 a.m., according to The Associated Press. Running third in the field of 10 candidates was Gail Huff Brown, the wife of 2014 Senate nominee Scott P. Brown. Scott Brown had served three years in the Senate representing Massachusetts after winning a special election following the death of liberal lion Edward M. Kennedy.
The AP called Leavitt’s win at 11:48 p.m., but hours later votes were still coming in in the state’s other House district and Senate race, where Democrat Maggie Hassan is one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents running for reelection this year.
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc led state Senate President Chuck Morse by about 1 point, with an estimated 85 percent of the vote counted as of 3:30 a.m., according to the AP. And in the 2nd District, former Hillsborough County treasurer Robert Burns was less than 2 points ahead of Keene Mayor George Hansel, with an estimated 74 percent of the vote counted, in the primary to pick a challenger to Democratic Rep. Ann McLane Kuster.
Some campaign experts, such as David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report with Amy E. Walter, called the race for Bolduc and on Tuesday night and for Burns early Wednesday. National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott of Florida joined the chorus on Wednesday, saying in a statement shortly after 8 a.m. the NRSC was “proud to stand with Don Bolduc.”
“Don ran a great race and earned the right to take on one of the most vulnerable members of the U.S. Senate, Maggie Hassan,” Scott said. “Inflation, a border crisis, rising crime and a sputtering economy is the direct result of Hassan and [President Joe] Biden’s failed leadership.”
Bolduc’s campaign was low on cash in the campaign’s final days, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Morse. The Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, ran ads calling Morse a “sleazy politician” and tying his campaign to lobbyists. Likewise, a group called Democrats Serve spent $562,000 airing attacks on Burns. Both efforts had the effect of boosting the candidates’ conservative credentials to Republican primary voters.
The Congressional Leadership Fund poured $2.3 million into the 2nd District race to boost Mowers and attack Pappas. Democratic groups also spent money to influence the GOP vote, effectively to help Bolduc and Burns.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Senate race and the 1st District House race as Tilt Democratic, and the 2nd District race as Likely Democratic.
Magaziner to face Fung
There was far less drama in Rhode Island, where Democrats were picking a nominee in the 2nd District.
Seth Magaziner, the state treasurer general, easily won the nomination and will face Republican Allan Fung, who was unopposed Tuesday.
Magaziner had 53 percent of the vote in the six-candidate field when The AP called the race at 8:30 p.m.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin is retiring, and national Republicans are optimistic that Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, can make this a competitive race. The NRCC named him to its “Young Guns” program for promising candidates who meet certain benchmarks. The Congressional Leadership Fund spent $50,000 supporting his campaign.
The environmental group LCV Victory Fund spent $399,000 supporting Magaziner’s campaign.
Inside Elections rates the race Lean Democratic.