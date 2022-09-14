New Hampshire races to pick Hassan, Pappas opponents too close to call

A Republican who was opposed by a super PAC tied to House GOP leadership won a New Hampshire primary, and Democrats picked a nominee for an open Rhode Island seat Tuesday. But New Hampshire’s marquee Senate race and another potentially competitive House race remained uncalled early Wednesday.

New Hampshire’s 1st District primary to pick a challenger to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas was won by 25-year-old Republican Karoline Leavitt, who previously worked in the White House under President Donald Trump. She defeated 2020 nominee Matt Mowers, who also worked in the Trump administration and had gotten outside spending help from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Leavitt was about 9 percentage points ahead of Mowers at 3:45 a.m., according to The Associated Press. Running third in the field of 10 candidates was Gail Huff Brown, the wife of 2014 Senate nominee Scott P. Brown. Scott Brown had served three years in the Senate representing Massachusetts after winning a special election following the death of liberal lion Edward M. Kennedy.

The AP called Leavitt’s win at 11:48 p.m., but hours later votes were still coming in in the state’s other House district and Senate race, where Democrat Maggie Hassan is one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents running for reelection this year.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc led state Senate President Chuck Morse by about 1 point, with an estimated 85 percent of the vote counted as of 3:30 a.m., according to the AP. And in the 2nd District, former Hillsborough County treasurer Robert Burns was less than 2 points ahead of Keene Mayor George Hansel, with an estimated 74 percent of the vote counted, in the primary to pick a challenger to Democratic Rep. Ann McLane Kuster.