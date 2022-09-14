Pandemic fatigue threatens COVID-19, monkeypox funding requests

As the Biden administration asks Congress for additional federal dollars to fight infectious diseases, it faces a conundrum: pandemic fatigue.

The White House has asked for $22.4 billion for COVID-19 and $4.5 billion for monkeypox as part of the upcoming short-term government funding bill, but its prospects are unclear, with Republicans reluctant to support yet another infusion of new public health funding.

While nearly 400 Americans are still dying of COVID-19 every day, hospitalization and case rates are down. Life has largely returned to normal. So it’s harder to make the case for even more pandemic money.

Republicans have largely soured on pulling more pandemic funds from the coffers, and many lawmakers said they’d need to see an immediate need for monkeypox funds before distributing them. GOP lawmakers want the administration to work with existing dollars before asking for more.

“It isn’t a question of authority; you have the authority. It isn’t a question of money; you have been given astonishing amounts of money,” Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions ranking member Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., told top administration public health officials during a hearing Wednesday, noting the series of pandemic funding bills that Congress has passed since the pandemic began in March 2020.