Banking Republicans to press Gensler on SEC climate rule, cryptocurrencies

Senate Banking ranking member Patrick J. Toomey and other committee Republicans are expected to use a hearing Thursday to air their grievances about Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler’s handling of environmental, social and governance issues, as well as about cryptocurrency.

Toomey, R-Pa., and his GOP colleagues are preparing to argue that “Gensler’s pursuit of a highly politicized liberal policy agenda has distracted him from fulfilling the SEC’s core mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation,” according to a Republican committee aide.

Republicans’ line of questioning will focus on ESG matters such as the SEC’s proposal to require publicly traded companies to disclose climate-related financial risks, the aide said.

The SEC climate risk rule would require reporting of direct greenhouse gas emissions and indirect emissions from purchased electricity and other forms of energy. Registrants would have to report indirect emissions from supply chains only if they are material or if companies have set reduction goals that include supply chain emissions.

Since the agency debuted the proposal, it has received support from Democrats and major investors. Many companies that would be subjected to the rule — including Amazon.com, BP America, Fidelity Investments and United Airlines Holdings — agree with the effort to mandate standardized reporting on direct emissions, though some have reservations about certain aspects, such as supply chain emissions reporting.