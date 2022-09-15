Biden says freight rail carriers, workers have tentative deal

President Joe Biden’s statement early Thursday that freight rail companies and workers had reached a tentative labor agreement would avert a potentially disruptive strike that could have begun on Friday.

The tentative agreement came as warnings about the economic cost of a work stoppage were growing louder in recent days and only a few hours after Senate Republicans sought to pass a joint resolution that would require workers and rail companies to accept recommendations made by a presidential emergency board in mid-August. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., blocked the effort.

The administration didn’t release many details of the pact, and workers have yet to vote on it. But Amtrak was reportedly working to restore service on canceled lines, a sign of confidence in the agreement. In much of the country, Amtrak’s passenger trains rely on track owned, operated and dispatched by freight rail companies.

In brief remarks in the Rose Garden late in the morning, Biden said the agreement would provide a more than 24 percent wage boost over five years and would cap the contributions that workers pay for health care. “They earned and deserve these benefits,” he said.

Biden said freight companies will be able to retain and recruit workers because of the deal.