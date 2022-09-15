With control on the line, these 10 senators are most vulnerable

Warnock hasn’t really stopped campaigning since he won one of two runoffs that gave Democrats the Senate majority in 2021. He has withstood GOP attacks depicting him as a radical socialist, and Republicans have transitioned to a strategy that acknowledges his “inspirational” life story but paints him as ineffective and too closely aligned with Biden. Republican Herschel Walker’s football fame has been overshadowed by campaign missteps and damaging personal revelations. But Walker enters the fall with a more disciplined message. Some recent polls showed him with a narrow lead, but another, released Wednesday, showed Warnock up by 6 points. The race could lead to another runoff.

Kelly, like some of his fellow vulnerable Democrats, enjoys two crucial advantages: an eye-popping sum in his campaign account and a flawed opponent who emerged from a divisive and drawn-out primary. Kelly held nearly $25 million as of July 13, while Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters held $1.6 million. The National Republican Senatorial Committee and outside groups are likely to spend big in the race, though a super PAC tied to Senate Republican leadership may not, leading Masters to rely on ads funded by a candidate-specific super PAC that’s been largely funded to date by his primary patron, billionaire Peter Thiel.

Hassan caught a break last year when Gov. Chris Sununu declined to run for the Senate, and she may have caught another one this week when retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc won the Republican nomination over state Senate President Chuck Morse, who was establishment Republicans’ preferred candidate. Democrats think abortion could pull voters to their side despite Hassan’s low favorability rating, which was at 44-51 percent in a Saint Anselm College poll in August, compared with 46-49 percent in March. Republicans are still poised to spend heavily on the race, and Bolduc has a path to flipping this seat in a state where voters are known to be independent.

Rubio has been overwhelmed on the airwaves by Rep. Val B. Demings, who has emerged as a fundraising juggernaut. Demings’ ads have played up a personal biography as a tough-on-crime former police chief, defusing one of the GOP’s most salient attacks in recent cycles, while hammering Rubio’s support for an abortion ban that would not include exceptions for rape and incest. But while the race has tightened — recent polls show Rubio leading by just a few points — Demings also has to contend with a state that has been increasingly leaning toward Republicans, with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis potentially driving turnout in a race he is favored to win.

The GOP sees potential to regain ground in a state that has been tough terrain in recent years. Bennet has held his seat for 13 years — he was appointed in 2009 — and ran for president in 2020. Yet Republican strategists think he is enough of a blank slate that they can paint him as a D.C. elitist beholden to an unpopular president. GOP nominee Joe O’Dea, the owner of a construction company, does not dispute the 2020 election and supports some abortion rights. But the Dobbs ruling complicates Republican attempts to win independents in a state that passed a law in the spring codifying abortion rights — and which O’Dea notably opposed.