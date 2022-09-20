Political divide snags the digital update to anti-redlining law

Federal bank regulators' efforts to modernize the 45-year-old law known as the Community Reinvestment Act to reflect the rise of digital banking are raising accusations of partisanship, a claim that those digging into the details say is likely unfounded.

The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation are reviewing comments on a proposal this year to update the CRA rules for the first time in nearly 30 years. And just like a previous attempt under Republican President Donald Trump, this one is drawing complaints about a partisan process.

Some financial industry watchers say the divide is likely to unfairly cloud the rulemaking.

Congressional Democrats welcomed the joint plan, seeing a vast improvement over rules adopted by the OCC alone during the Trump administration that Democrats said weakened civil rights protections. The Biden administration reversed those rules last year. This time, congressional Republicans suspect a move to advance liberal political and economic policies.

Some experts say the disagreements don't appear rooted in the agencies' plan to update the rules to reflect the technology-driven transformation of the industry as mobile, online and branchless banking expands. Such innovation allows banks to do business beyond the boundaries of the communities where they are physically located.