Source of Stanton opponent’s campaign loan unclear

Kelly Cooper, the Republican challenging Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton in Arizona’s 4th District, amended his personal financial disclosure this month after an inquiry from CQ Roll Call, disclosing more assets and recent salary.

Cooper has reported loaning his congressional campaign more than $1.3 million from July of last year through June 27, but his assets and salary on required disclosure forms did not appear to identify where he got that much money, even after he amended the report. He initially disclosed assets of up to $100,000 and income in the current year of about $220,000.

In Cooper’s updated filing, the candidate disclosed more in assets, up to $350,000, and income in the current year up to nearly $500,000, according to an amended report dated Sept. 9.

In both reports, he disclosed a mortgage of up to $500,000 and an additional debt of up to $50,000 for a home “solar panel installation loan.”

A consultant for Cooper’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment. His campaign did not respond to requests to a general email account either.