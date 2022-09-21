Biden’s fix for inflation: Process, not progress

Imagine you’re rushed to the hospital with a 105-degree fever. A few hours later, in comes the doctor, who tells you he’s got good news. Your temperature has dipped to 104.5.

When you protest that you’re still very sick and need relief, the doc soothingly says, “You’ll be fine. Getting better is a process … a process.” Now, substitute Joe Biden for the doctor and the country’s calamitous inflation rate for what ails you, and that’s a pretty good analogy for what’s worrying America.

Like a clueless doctor ignoring his patient’s distress, Joe Biden’s incomprehensible explanations for the near-historic inflation slamming American households are neither convincing nor based in any kind of reality. And people know it every time they get sticker shock at the gas pump or the grocery checkout.

Yet, despite terrible economic data and equally bad approval numbers, Biden has been out there declaring “we’re back” like an over-the-moon cheerleader without the pom-poms. His “60 Minutes” interview Sunday was prime Biden, as he told Scott Pelley that the “inflation rate month to month was just an inch, hardly at all.”

Pelley pushed back, asking, “You’re not arguing that 8.3 percent is good news?”