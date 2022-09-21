Manchin unveils permitting proposal as battle lines harden

Legislation to overhaul the federal energy and infrastructure permitting system released by Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., on Wednesday would set a two-year target for reviews of major projects and shorten the statute of limitations for legal challenges.

The draft legislation is intended to streamline the permitting process outlined under the National Environmental Policy Act. Manchin said the reforms are necessary to ensure that renewable infrastructure projects can be constructed on a reasonable timeline.

As part of a deal to secure Manchin’s vote for the climate, health care and tax law signed by President Joe Biden last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has pledged to include the legislation in a continuing resolution needed to fund the federal government before the beginning of fiscal 2023 on Oct. 1.

The permitting provisions would set a two-year target for NEPA reviews of major energy and natural resource projects that require environmental impact statements, which typically take at least twice as long, and set a one-year target for projects that require a less detailed environmental assessment.

In order to reduce the volume of litigation, which has historically delayed a number of large infrastructure projects, it would set a statute of limitations of 150 days for legal challenges and require the random assignment of judges. If a court remands a permit back to an agency for reconsideration, the legislation would require it to set a schedule of no more than 180 days for the agency to act.