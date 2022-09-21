Schumer mulls filing cloture on shell for stopgap funding bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer may take procedural steps beginning Thursday to set up a final vote next week on stopgap spending legislation running through Dec. 16.

One tentative plan under consideration, according to a source familiar with the discussions, calls for the New York Democrat to file cloture Thursday on a motion to proceed to a House-passed legislative vehicle that would be amended next week with the continuing resolution's contents. That will likely include the energy infrastructure permitting legislation that Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., unveiled Wednesday.

When cloture "ripens" for a vote — likely Tuesday, when senators reconvene and Democratic leaders aim to unveil the substitute amendment, assuming weekend negotiations produce agreement — it would require 60 votes to get on the motion to proceed.

If Democratic leaders can't reach that number of votes due to opposition to the permitting language or other matters, Schumer could change his cloture vote to "no," a procedural move that would allow a do-over vote on the motion, with the intent to strike the permitting measure or other offending provisions.

If cloture is achieved on the motion, there would be up to 30 hours of debate before a simple majority vote to adopt the motion to proceed and get on the bill itself. Then another cloture motion at a 60-vote threshold would be required, with another 30 hours allotted for debate on the underlying bill — if time isn't yielded back sooner — followed by a simple majority vote on passage.