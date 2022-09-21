The avoidable threat to America’s 5G future

What if the federal government stopped auctioning the radio frequency spectrum that fuels consumers’ wireless devices?

Far from hyperbole, this could happen starting on Sept. 30. As a result of Congress requiring the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue most spectrum licenses through auctions nearly 30 years ago, the United States became the world leader in wireless technologies. Innovations like smartphones, tablets, apps, heart monitors and streaming mobile video services that were the stuff of science fiction in the 1990s were affordably placed into the hands of millions of consumers, fundamentally improving their lives.

Spectrum auctions have raised more than $258 billion in non-inflation adjusted net revenue for the U.S. Treasury since 1994. Accenture estimates that the newest 5G wireless services will generate up to $2.7 trillion in additional American gross sales between 2021 and 2025 by driving efficiencies, investment and innovation. Accenture also predicts that 5G could help create up to 16 million new jobs across all sectors of our economy.

But America’s continued success in the wireless space is not inevitable. Our wireless future could be put into jeopardy starting on Sept. 30, when the law allowing the FCC to auction spectrum licenses expires.

The Senate has not yet passed legislation needed to avoid a lapse and the number of legislative days to get the job done are dwindling fast. Failing to extend the FCC’s auction authority would be an unforced error that could hobble America in the global race to 5G, stunt our economic growth, harm consumers and undermine national security.