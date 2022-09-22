Auditors: Senior appropriators’ states dominate earmark tally

States represented by top Senate appropriators received a disproportionately high amount of earmarked dollars in the final fiscal 2022 appropriations package, according to data compiled in a congressionally directed report by the Government Accountability Office.

Alaska, home of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, received the most funding per person at $339 and a total of $248.4 million, which is good for 12th nationwide — not bad for a remote locale straddling the Arctic Circle.

Vermont, home of Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, a Democrat, was second per capita with $321 per person, a CQ Roll Call analysis of the GAO data found, for a total of $207.2 million in the fiscal 2022 omnibus.

California, the largest state in population, led the way with $774.1 million in overall funding, and New York, with $425 million, was also close to the top of the list, finishing third. But per capita, California received a paltry $19.73 per resident, with New York just slightly higher at $21.43

Alabama, home of top Senate GOP appropriator Richard C. Shelby, was second overall, receiving $590.2 million. South Carolina, home to appropriator Sen. Lindsey Graham, the ranking member of the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, and House Democratic Whip James E. Clyburn, was fourth overall with $372.8 million.