Schumer starts process for taking up stopgap funding bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer took the first preliminary step Thursday toward considering stopgap funding legislation needed by the end of next week to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Schumer teed up a legislative vehicle to swap in the contents of a stopgap bill that's still being worked on, filing cloture on a motion to proceed to unrelated House-passed legislation to cap monthly insulin copays.

The House is ready to move straight to stopgap funding bill consideration next week under "same-day rule" authority once it comes over from the Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

Pelosi told reporters the current plan is for the Senate to vote on cloture Tuesday night "after sundown," given the Rosh Hashana holiday.

Congressional leaders and appropriators are expected to spend the weekend haggling over the last details of the text Schumer is aiming to unveil Tuesday, which he would offer as a substitute amendment.