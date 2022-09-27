Stopgap funding measure advances after permitting concession

The path to averting a partial government shutdown by Friday night just became a little easier to see after a key procedural vote in the Senate showed broad bipartisan support for a temporary spending bill.

The Senate voted 72-23 on Tuesday to end debate on the motion to proceed to the continuing resolution, after top Democrats said they'd drop a contentious environmental policy rider that had drawn critiques from the right and left.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., agreed Tuesday to remove his energy infrastructure permitting proposal from the short-term spending bill, eliminating what had been the chief obstacle to bipartisan support. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor he accepted Manchin's offer and would offer a new version without the permitting language.

That concession ended days of uncertainty and ensured Democrats would cross the 60-vote threshold needed so they can call up for debate the legislative vehicle that's being used to carry the stopgap funding measure.

“Sen. Manchin, myself and others will continue to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year," Schumer said Tuesday shortly before the cloture vote on the motion to proceed.