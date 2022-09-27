Spanberger, Vega spar over Democratic incumbent’s record in tight Virginia 7th race

TRIANGLE, Va. — The day after early voting began in Virginia, Republican Yesli Vega gathered a crowd of about 150 people in an office building housing her campaign headquarters on Saturday morning to introduce herself to voters and ask for their support ahead of the November election.

Vega, who hopes to defeat Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, told the friendly crowd about her background as a law enforcement officer and touched on the economy and immigration as she encouraged those in the crowd to vote and volunteer for her campaign as Election Day approaches.

Later that day, Spanberger, seeking a third term, touted Democrats’ recent legislative accomplishments at another friendly rally, this one with 125 people, in a parking lot in a county that is new to the district following a round of redistricting. Earlier, she had spoken to volunteers who would be knocking on doors for her campaign in Stafford County, another area that is new to the district.

The race in Virginia’s 7th District, one of the most competitive districts near the nation’s capital, gives both parties a chance to highlight their leading campaign messages. It is a race that could be indicative of the national mood: President Joe Biden won the district by 7 points in 2020, but Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, won it during his 2021 race. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Tilt Democratic.

Outside groups from both parties are investing in ads, as both candidates are leaning into their own biographies as well as the general themes their parties calculate will resonate most with voters.